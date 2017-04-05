* Labour bosses fear Port Talbot could cost German jobs
* To be informed about steel restructuring plans on Friday
* European steel business currently profitable
(Adds comment on Port Talbot, details on steel business)
ESSEN, Germany, April 5 Thyssenkrupp's
works council chief said on Wednesday he would oppose any
further restructuring of the German industrial group's European
steel business until there was clarity over a possible merger
with Tata Steel Europe.
Labour bosses fear that cuts could be made at Thyssenkrupp's
German steel sites, which employ 25,000, to make room to absorb
Tata's ailing steel plant in Port Talbot, Wales where a deal has
been struck to protect jobs and investments.
Thyssenkrupp's chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger has
signalled there would be more restructuring, with or without a
merger. Labour representatives expect to be informed about the
latest plans at a meeting on Friday.
"We told Hiesinger: 'Talbot never ever'," works council
chief Wilhelm Segerath told reporters after a works council
conference. He declined to say ahead of Friday's meeting what
workers might be prepared to do if their demands were not met.
Thyssenkrupp's European steel business, which accounts for
around a fifth of group sales, has been through repeated
restructurings. It is currently profitable thanks partly to new
anti-dumping tariffs that have limited cheap imports to Europe.
Thyssenkrupp - which also makes lifts, submarines and car
parts - exited its American steel business this year with a deal
to sell its money-losing Brazilian steel mill to Ternium
for 1.26 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)