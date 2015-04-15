* ThyssenKrupp nears VDM sale to Lindsay Goldberg Vogel -sources

* Works council chief says sale talks not concluded

* ThyssenKrupp, Lindsay Goldberg Vogel decline comment (Changes sourcing, adds Frankfurt dateline)

By Tom Käckenhoff and Arno Schuetze

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Germany, April 15 (Reuters) - T hyssenKrupp is in advanced talks to sell its loss-making alloys business VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources were confirming a report by German business daily Handelsblatt, which said the price for VDM, which ThyssenKrupp had to buy back from Finland's Outokumpu last year, was about 500 million euros ($530 million).

But the head of ThyssenKrupp's works council said the talks were not concluded and the outcome was dependent on jobs and workplace guarantees for VDM's staff, who have the power to block any deal. "There is no decision," Wilhelm Segerath said.

ThyssenKrupp and Lindsay Goldberg Vogel declined to comment.

Shares in ThyssenKrupp, which is transforming itself from a steelmaker into an industrial goods supplier, closed 1.4 percent higher at 25.98 euros, and were the top gainers on Wednesday in a flat German blue-chip DAX index.

High-performance alloys subsidiary VDM and stainless-steel unit AST were originally part of a bigger stainless-steel business that ThyssenKrupp sold to Outokumpu, but Outokumpu had to sell them on as a regulatory condition of the deal.

When Outokumpu failed to find buyers, ThyssenKrupp agreed last year to take back VDM and AST to save the deal and sever financial ties with the Finnish steelmaker.

VDM and AST together have a book value of more than 900 million euros and are making operating losses while being restructured. ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Thomas and Jane Merriman)