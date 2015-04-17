FRANKFURT, April 17 ThyssenKrupp agreed to sell its loss-making alloys business VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel taking a 100 million euro ($108.13 million) write-down on the asset as a result.

The German steelmaker and industrial goods supplier said on Friday it would not disclose the transaction price but added that it would achieve a positive effect on net financial debt and pension obligations in the mid three-digit million euro range.

"The sale will also reduce the share of volatile materials businesses and thus support ThyssenKrupp on its strategic way forward to becoming a diversified industrial group," it said. ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)