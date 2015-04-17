BRIEF-Shyft Analytics secures a $7.5 mln investment from Optum Ventures
* Shyft Analytics has secured a $7.5 million investment from Optum Ventures
FRANKFURT, April 17 ThyssenKrupp agreed to sell its loss-making alloys business VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel taking a 100 million euro ($108.13 million) write-down on the asset as a result.
The German steelmaker and industrial goods supplier said on Friday it would not disclose the transaction price but added that it would achieve a positive effect on net financial debt and pension obligations in the mid three-digit million euro range.
"The sale will also reduce the share of volatile materials businesses and thus support ThyssenKrupp on its strategic way forward to becoming a diversified industrial group," it said. ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.