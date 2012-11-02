BRIEF-Civista Bancshares prices offering at $21.75 per share
* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces pricing of offering of common shares
FRANKFURT Nov 2 German steel and technology group ThyssenKrupp won an order from CF Industries Holdings worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) to build two fertiliser plants in the United States.
The two plants - one in Port Neal, Iowa and one in Donaldsonville, Louisiana - will help reduce the dependence of the United States on fertiliser imports from the Middle East and North Africa by using North American gas reserves, Thyssen said on Friday.
* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces pricing of offering of common shares
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.