FRANKFURT Dec 3 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp said it had won orders for steering systems from carmakers in recent months that would add around 4.5 billion euros ($4.76 billion) to its revenue.

It said the orders, comprising development and serial delivery of electrically supported steering systems for several major model platforms, had come from German, European, Asian and American carmakers, without being more specific.

ThyssenKrupp makes more than 1.5 billion euros a year supplying components to Volkswagen, Europe's biggest car manufacturer.

