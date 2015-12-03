UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 3 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp said it had won orders for steering systems from carmakers in recent months that would add around 4.5 billion euros ($4.76 billion) to its revenue.
It said the orders, comprising development and serial delivery of electrically supported steering systems for several major model platforms, had come from German, European, Asian and American carmakers, without being more specific.
ThyssenKrupp makes more than 1.5 billion euros a year supplying components to Volkswagen, Europe's biggest car manufacturer.
($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.