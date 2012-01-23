M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
FRANKFURT Jan 23 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp plans to merge its stainless unit Inoxum with Finland's Outokumpu, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing senior company sources at ThyssenKrupp.
ThyssenKrupp aims for a minority stake in the newly formed entity, the paper added.
ThyssenKrupp is close to selling its stainless steel arm and a deal could come as early as February, an investment banking source with direct knowledge of the process said earlier this month. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to an all-time high, as the materials group lost ground and investors weighed testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.