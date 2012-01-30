FRANKFURT Jan 30 Outokumpu
will buy ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit Inoxum
for around 2.7 billion euro ($3.5 billion) in a cash-and-share
deal that will see Germany's biggest steelmaker take a minority
stake in its Finnish rival, German daily Die Welt newspaper
reported on Monday.
The paper, citing company sources, said Outokumpu will
integrate Inoxum to form a new world market leader in stainless
steel, with combined pro forma sales of more than 10 billion
euros.
A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp declined comment.
ThyssenKrupp will hold a minority shareholding of less than
30 percent stake in the enlarged Outokumpu for one year and will
also receive cash, the paper said, according to an advance
excerpt of its Tuesday edition.
ThyssenKrupp will also be able to transfer a three-digit
million euro debt on to Outokumpu's books, the report said.
ThyssenKrupp had net debt of 3.58 billion euros as of the
end of its fiscal year to Sept. 30, 2011.
The report said melt shops in Bochum and Krefeld will be
shut down but there will be no forced redundancies.
($1 = 0.7625 euro)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Dan Lalor)