DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 1 Outokumpu Chief Executive Mika Seitovirta said he was confident anti-trust regulators would approve the Finnish company's proposed takeover of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit Inoxum.

"We have done our homework...we are confident they will be responsive," he told reporters on Wednesday, a day after announcing Outokumpu would buy Inoxum in a deal worth 2.7 billion euros ($3.53 billion).

Asked why it was expected to take until the end of 2012 to obtain anti-trust approval, he said: "Because everything is subject to authorities' approval. They need the time. There's nothing we can do."

($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)