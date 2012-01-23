M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
DUESSELDORF, German Jan 23 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has started talks with Finland's Outokumpu over a possible merger of the two companies' stainless steel businesses, a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said on Monday.
Sources close the process told Reuters ThyssenKrupp was aiming for a complete sale of its stainless steel unit, adding the company's supervisory board still needed to approve a sale. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Alexander Huebner)
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to an all-time high, as the materials group lost ground and investors weighed testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.