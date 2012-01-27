DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 27 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp's supervisory board is to decide on a possible sale of the company's stainless steel unit to Finland's Outokumpu in an extraordinary meeting next week, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The person told Reuters on Friday that ThyssenKrupp aims to divest a majority stake in the unit, called Inoxum.

"Negotiations with Outokumpu and labour representatives are ongoing," a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said, adding an agreement with the labour side was needed before any supervisory board meeting could take place. (Reporting by Matthias Inverarid; Writing by Maria Sheahan)