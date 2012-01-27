UPDATE 2-On visit to London, Peugeot boss offers reassuring words on Vauxhall plants
* Politicians, unions worried over threat to jobs (Updates after meeting with business minister)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 27 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp's supervisory board is to decide on a possible sale of the company's stainless steel unit to Finland's Outokumpu in an extraordinary meeting next week, a person familiar with the negotiations said.
The person told Reuters on Friday that ThyssenKrupp aims to divest a majority stake in the unit, called Inoxum.
"Negotiations with Outokumpu and labour representatives are ongoing," a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said, adding an agreement with the labour side was needed before any supervisory board meeting could take place. (Reporting by Matthias Inverarid; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, Feb 24 Europe's stocks benchmark fell more than 1 percent on Friday while German and French indexes slid by their most in nearly 5 months as jitters in the bond markets over political risk looked to have spilled over into equities.
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's business minister Greg Clark said he discussed with the chief executive of Peugeot the firm's approach to expand production, rather than close plants, as the French carmaker explores taking over GM's Vauxhall and Opel brands in Europe.