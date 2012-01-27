UPDATE 2-On visit to London, Peugeot boss offers reassuring words on Vauxhall plants
* Politicians, unions worried over threat to jobs (Updates after meeting with business minister)
BOCHUM, Germany Jan 27 ThyssenKrupp Deputy Chairman Bertin Eichler told workers he would only agree to a sale of the German steelmaker's stainless steel business to Finland's Outokumpu if the unit's sites and jobs were safeguarded.
"ThyssenKrupp wants to sell the stainless steel business to Outokumpu," said Eichler, who also represents labour union IG Metall, as he addressed thousands of workers protesting a possible sale.
ThyssenKrupp and Outokumpu said this week they were in early talks over a stainless steel tie-up, moving towards the long-awaited consolidation of a sector that has struggled to battle overcapacity and cheap Chinese imports.
Thyssen's supervisory board is due to discuss the matter in a meeting next week. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, Feb 24 Europe's stocks benchmark fell more than 1 percent on Friday while German and French indexes slid by their most in nearly 5 months as jitters in the bond markets over political risk looked to have spilled over into equities.
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's business minister Greg Clark said he discussed with the chief executive of Peugeot the firm's approach to expand production, rather than close plants, as the French carmaker explores taking over GM's Vauxhall and Opel brands in Europe.