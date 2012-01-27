BOCHUM, Germany Jan 27 ThyssenKrupp Deputy Chairman Bertin Eichler told workers he would only agree to a sale of the German steelmaker's stainless steel business to Finland's Outokumpu if the unit's sites and jobs were safeguarded.

"ThyssenKrupp wants to sell the stainless steel business to Outokumpu," said Eichler, who also represents labour union IG Metall, as he addressed thousands of workers protesting a possible sale.

ThyssenKrupp and Outokumpu said this week they were in early talks over a stainless steel tie-up, moving towards the long-awaited consolidation of a sector that has struggled to battle overcapacity and cheap Chinese imports.

Thyssen's supervisory board is due to discuss the matter in a meeting next week. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)