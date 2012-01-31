Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Finnish state investment agency Solidium is backing Outokumpu's plan to acquire ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit Inoxum, the two companies said on Tuesday.
Outokumpu said shareholders Solidium, which owns a 31 percent stake, Kela and Ilmarinen have committed to subscribe to 37 percent of the rights issue
The deal is expected to close by end of 2012, ThyssenKrupp added. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)
* Company seals sale of Union mine (Adds CEO comments, details)
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.