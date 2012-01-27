FRANKFURT Jan 27 ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel workers hope to reach an agreement this weekend with Outokumpu to safeguard plants and jobs ahead of the German steelmaker's extraordinary supervisory board meeting on Tuesday, ThyssenKrupp Deputy Chairman Bertin Eichler told Reuters on Friday.

He said the workers were also sticking to their demand that ThyssenKrupp hold a significant stake in any entity to be created with Outokumpu, adding the shareholding should be at least 30 percent of the enlarged entity.

(Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)