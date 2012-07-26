* Steelmaker to start shortened hours programme in August
* Says will implement it until end of the year
FRANKFURT, July 26 ThyssenKrupp will
temporarily curb working hours at its five steel-making
facilities in Germany in response to a slowdown in demand,
Germany's biggest steelmaker said on Thursday.
The "Kurzarbeit" - short work - programme will be
implemented from August until the end of this year.
It will affect around 2,170 of the 17,500 workers at the
cold-rolling and surface finishing lines as well as coil-coating
plants in Duisburg-Hamborn, Duisburg-Huettenheim, Bochum,
Dortmund and Siegerland.
The works council spokesman said the programme would reduce
output at these facilities by around 30 percent.
Germany's short-work system was used by many struggling
companies in the 2008-2009 recession, allowing them to preserve
jobs by cutting the hours of employees when usage of plants was
low.
The company can then quickly ramp up production to satisfy
customer orders if demand picks up. The state compensates the
workers for some of the lost hours.
ThyssenKrupp in May had forecast a slump in full-year
adjusted operating profit, partly due to weak demand from
customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis.
Stainless steel maker Aperam said this week its
third-quarter earnings would be weaker with the economic
slowdown compounding a traditional summer slowdown.
ThyssenKrupp had planned to reopen in May its blast furnace
Number 9, which it closed in January, but decided to shut it for
the rest of the year.
The German Steel Federation said early this month that
domestic steelmakers might lower their forecast for crude steel
production this year after output fell 5.7 percent to 21.9
million tonnes in the first half on the back of shrinking
manufacturing activity in Europe.
(Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)