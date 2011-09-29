DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 29 ThyssenKrupp , Germany's biggest steelmaker, will curtail production at its Steel Europe unit by 500,000 tonnes in the last quarter of 2011, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The unit, which has an annual steel output capacity of 13.5 million tonnes, will however refrain from shutting down blast furnaces, the source added.

ThyssenKrupp declined to comment, saying only it would react to changes in incoming orders and that it was observing the situation.

European steelmakers are suffering from weaker demand, prices and destocking by their customers, which may force them to cut crude steel capacity utilisation and idle some furnaces in the next few months.

The source said that the customers of ThyssenKrupp's Steel Europe unit still had high levels of steel inventory.

German daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung had earlier reported the planned output cuts. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Ludwig Burger)