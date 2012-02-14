FRANKFURT Feb 14 ThyssenKrupp posted a surprise operating loss in its fiscal first quarter, hit by a slowing economy that dented demand, ramp-up costs at its Brazilian plant and a writedown on its marine business.

Germany's biggest steelmaker said on Tuesday earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) swung to a loss of 357 million euros ($472 million) in the three months through the end of December from a year-earlier profit of 273 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average estimated EBIT would come in at 92.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)