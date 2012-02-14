UPDATE 1-China's HNA takes 3 pct stake in Deutsche Bank
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
FRANKFURT Feb 14 ThyssenKrupp posted a surprise operating loss in its fiscal first quarter, hit by a slowing economy that dented demand, ramp-up costs at its Brazilian plant and a writedown on its marine business.
Germany's biggest steelmaker said on Tuesday earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) swung to a loss of 357 million euros ($472 million) in the three months through the end of December from a year-earlier profit of 273 million.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average estimated EBIT would come in at 92.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 17 In the dusty mining city of Antofagasta in northern Chile, the copper miners are not the only ones lamenting the end of the commodities boom - and the juicy bonuses that went with it.
* Shares slump to one-year low (Adds details, CFO comments)