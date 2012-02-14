* Q1 operating loss 357 mln euros vs forecast 92.3 mln
profit
* Books 116 mln euro writedown on shipbuilding unit
* Steel Americas operating loss 288 mln euros
(Adds quotes, share price, outlook)
By Marilyn Gerlach
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 ThyssenKrupp,
Germany's biggest steel maker, swung to a surprise 357 million
euro ($471.8 million) operating loss in the last quarter of 2011
as weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis
hit prices.
The group, which last month agreed to sell its struggling
stainless steel unit, said on Tuesday it was unable to give a
reliable forecast for its financial year that ends in September
due to the uncertain economic outlook.
Its comments echoed those made by rivals such as world No. 1
Arcelor Mittal, No. 3 Posco and Tata Steel
. All three have struggled with profitability, missed
quarterly forecasts and cited Europe as a concern.
ThyssenKrupp said it saw "encouraging signs on the price and
volume side," for its materials division, which includes its key
flat carbon steel business in Europe and America that sells to
the construction, automotive and machine engineering sectors.
The German Steel Federation said last week that steelmakers
might see new orders picking up in coming months because demand
from Germany remained intact while distributors would likely
re-stock to replenish low inventories.
But it said there were huge economic risks posed by Europe's
debt crisis, which soured sentiment and triggered cuts in
capital investments.
The company's 357 million euro loss for the three months to
the end of December compares with a profit of 273 million a year
earlier and a forecast 92 million profit. Excluding Inoxum, the
stainless steel unit it is selling to Finland's Outokumpu
, the operating loss was 33 million euros.
Steel Europe, which makes premium flat carbon steel, saw
profit declining by 60 percent to 2.5 billion euros.
Two writedowns, including Inoxum, and a loss at Steel
Americas, the division that operates Thyssen's new plants in
Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, contributed to the overall
operating loss.
ThyssenKrupp declined to say how much its prices fell in the
quarter.
The price of hot rolled coil (HRC), a benchmark product used
in shipbuilding, transport, construction and energy piplines,
was down 10 percent on the quarter at the end of last year in
Northern Europe, an analyst said.
The worse-than-expected result sent ThyssenKrupp shares down
3 percent to 21.2 euros by 1138 GMT.
LOSS IN AMERICAS
Steel Americas has been ThyssenKrupp's problem child, hit by
delays in boosting mill use at the plant in Brazil due to faulty
equipment, higher input costs and dust particle emissions.
The division racked up a quarterly loss of 228 million
euros. ThyssenKrupp said it would remain in the red this year,
though the loss should narrow quarter-on-quarter as Brazil fixes
its technical problems and U.S. output expands as carmakers
gradually reduce trial orders in favour of larger quantities,
boosting mill use and lowering costs.
Thyssen indicated a window of recovery in the quarter to
March, reflecting a pick-up in demand in the U.S. and Europe as
steel prices in the spot market and short-term contracts rose.
UK steel consultant MEPS forecast last week global average
steel prices rising by around 11.5 percent by the middle of this
year, with North America leading the recovery while prospects of
higher raw material costs pushing up values in Asia and Europe.
ThyssenKrupp booked a 265 million euro writedown in
connection with the carve-out of its Inoxum stainless steel
business.
It also booked a writedown of 116 million euros, the bulk of
which was for civilian shipbuilding assets the company sold
last year as part of efforts to whittle down its to non-core
activities and raise money to reduce debts.
Profit at the technologies division, which makes submarines,
industrial plants, elevators and automotive components, helped
mitigate the downswing in the steel businesses.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham and
Chris Wickham)