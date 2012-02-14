* Q1 oper loss 357 mln euros vs forecast 92.3 mln profit

* Books 420 mln euro writedowns on Marine, Inoxum

* Steel Americas operating loss 288 mln euros (Adds CEO, analyst comments)

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, swung to a surprise loss in the last quarter of 2011 on the back of asset writedowns, costs in Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis, which hit prices.

Coming just two weeks after the German steelmaker agreed to sell its struggling stainless steel unit Inoxum to Finland's Outokumpu, the worse-than-expected results for the quarter to December sent ThyssenKrupp shares to the bottom of Frankfurt's blue chip index.

At 1616 GMT, shares were down 3.8 percent percent to 21.06 euros, versus the blue chip index's loss of 0.3 percent.

"The continuing uncertain situation in the overall economy does not allow one right now to give a reliable forecast for the whole year," it said in a statement.

ThyssenKrupp said it saw "encouraging signs on the price and volume side," for its materials division, which includes its key flat carbon steel business in Europe and America that sells to the construction, automotive and machine engineering sectors.

Its comments echoed those made by rivals such as world No. 1 Arcelor Mittal, No. 3 Posco and Tata Steel . All three have struggled with profitability, missed quarterly forecasts and cited Europe as a concern.

The German Steel Federation said last week that steelmakers might see new orders picking up in the coming months because demand from Germany remained intact while distributors would likely replenish low inventories.

But it said there were huge economic risks posed by Europe's debt crisis, which soured sentiment and triggered cuts in capital investments.

"ThyssenKrupp's guidance is a low-profile one, apparently trying to keep expectations down given uncertainties in the environment," said one analyst who declined to be named.

Thyssen indicated a window of recovery in the quarter to March, reflecting a pick-up in demand in the U.S. and Europe as steel prices in the spot market and short-term contracts rose.

UK steel consultant MEPS forecast last week global average steel prices rising by around 11.5 percent by the middle of this year, with North America leading the recovery while prospects of higher raw material costs pushed up values in Asia and Europe.

ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday writedowns for its shipbuilding and stainless steel assets totalling around 420 million euros, and a loss at Steel Americas, the division that operates its new plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, contributed to the overall operating loss of 357 million euros.

A Reuters poll had forecast 92 million euros profit, down from a year-ago profit of 273 million euros.

It posted a fiscal first-quarter net loss of 480 million euros from a profit of 101 million the year before.

CAUTIOUS CUSTOMERS

The steelmaker said part of the operating loss was due to the effects of the sovereign debt crisis, which had prompted end-clients to adopt a cautious stance in the quarter, resulting in a decline in sales volumes and shipments.

Steel Europe, which makes premium flat carbon steel, saw profit declining by 60 percent to 2.5 billion euros.

ThyssenKrupp declined to say how much its prices fell in the quarter.

The price of hot rolled coil (HRC), a benchmark product used in shipbuilding, transport, construction and energy piplines, was down 10 percent on the quarter at the end of last year in Northern Europe, an analyst said.

Steel Americas, ThyssenKrupp's problem child, racked up a quarterly loss of 228 million euros, contributing further to group loss. The division was hit by delays in boosting mill use at the plant in Brazil due to faulty equipment, higher input costs and dust particle emissions.

ThyssenKrupp said Americas would remain in the red this year, though the loss should narrow quarter-on-quarter as Brazil fixes its technical problems and U.S. output expands, with carmakers gradually reducing trial orders in favour of larger quantities, boosting mill use and lowering costs.

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts on Tuesday the company would consider all strategic options for Americas only after all plants were up and running, which should be by September this year.

Profit at the technologies division, which makes submarines, industrial plants, elevators and automotive components, helped mitigate the downswing in the steel businesses. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham, Chris Wickham and Helen Massy-Beresford)