FRANKFURT Oct 23 ThyssenKrupp had a relatively stable fourth quarter, partly thanks to demand from auto sector customers, an analyst said, citing the German steelmaker's investor relations department.

"According to IR, automotive customers are still doing well with only a minor cool down," Bjoern Voss of Warburg Research said in a note published on Tuesday.

Concern over growth in the auto industry has been growing after Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in a year and China's economic boom has eased.

Thyssen said it could not comment on market data from analyst notes ahead of the publication of results on Dec. 11 for its year to end-September.

Thyssen has said previously it expected full-year adjusted earnings before income and tax (EBIT) in the medium hundreds of millions of euros. According to Voss, Thyssen's IR department said market estimates of 400 million euros ($519 million) were reasonable.

Its shares closed down 3.3 percent at 17.9250 euros.

Thyssen's main customers in the auto sector - premium carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as Volkswagen - have not suffered as badly as European peers including Fiat and Renault.

That said, Volkswagen was expected to report on Wednesday quarterly operating profit fell 19 percent, and Daimler, which will publish results on Thursday, was forecast to post a 5 percent fall in quarterly EBIT.

According to Voss, Thyssen's Technologies division - which includes the unit that supplies components to car companies - had a stable fourth quarter. The Materials division, which includes the European steel business and Materials Services, saw a seasonal improvement in order intake in September.

Crude steel output in the full year was around 12 million tonnes, Voss said. ($1 = 0.7714 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)