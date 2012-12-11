(Corrects currency conversion in second paragraph to $6.08
billion from $60.8 billion)
* Thyssen CEO says a great deal has gone wrong
* Comments come after massive 4.7 bln euro loss
* Steel Americas value written down to 3.9 bln eur
ESSEN, Germany, Dec 11 ThyssenKrupp
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger vowed to clean up Germany's
top steelmaker after recent losses and corruption allegations
prompted him to axe half his management board.
"I'm not going to talk anything up here, because it is
obvious that a great deal has gone wrong in the past," he told
journalists at a news conference on Tuesday, the day after
Thyssen reported a 4.7 billion euro ($6.08 billion) annual loss.
Thyssen also decided not to pay shareholders a dividend for
the first time in the company's history, pushing its shares down
by 1.8 percent in early trade. They later reversed, trading 1.6
percent higher at 16.55 euros at 0843 GMT.
The loss was caused primarily by a 3.6 billion euro
writedown on its steel mills in the United States and Brazil,
which Thyssen is trying to sell.
The book value of the mills, bundled in the Steel Americas
business, is now 3.9 billion euros, well below the 12 billion
euros Thyssen invested in the unit over the years.
The division had been meant to give ThyssenKrupp a foothold
in the Americas, but costs for the mills ran far over budget
while demand for the steel they made subsided.
Thyssen said management at the time based its decisions on
overly optimistic projections and took too long to inform the
supervisory board of problems with the project, which eventually
forced Hiesinger's predecessor Ekkehard Schulz to step down.
"If we now just continue with business as usual, we will be
making a great mistake," Hiesinger said, adding the Steel
Americas "disaster" showed Thyssen's leadership culture had
failed.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)