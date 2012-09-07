FRANKFURT, Sept 7 ThyssenKrupp's Steel
Americas business is heading for a full-year operating loss of
more than 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion), German daily
Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.
The paper said on Friday that the German company's Steel
Europe unit was meanwhile expected to post earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 200-300 million euros in the
financial year ending on Sept 30.
The technology business will post full-year EBIT of 1.6-1.8
billion euros, FT Deutschland said.
That would put ThyssenKrupp on track to reach its full-year
target for adjusted EBIT in the hundreds of millions of euros.
ThyssenKrupp, which plunged to a net loss last year as
expansion costs weighed in Brazil and the United States, has
been hit by weakening demand and rising material prices in the
U.S.
The company declined to comment on the report, saying: "The
figures for the full year 2011/12 will be published at the
annual press conference on Nov. 22."
In the first nine months of its financial year, ThyssenKrupp
posted EBIT of 339 million euros, down almost three quarters
from the year-earlier period due to persistent losses at Steel
Americas, which the company is trying to divest, and an 81
percent drop in profit at Steel Europe.
($1=0.7915 euros)
