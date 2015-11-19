(Removes extraneous word from headline)
* Free cash flow positive for first time in nine years
* Proposes lower than expected 0.15 euro dividend
* Shares up 2.9 percent
By Georgina Prodhan
ESSEN, Germany, Nov 19 Germany's Thyssenkrupp
gave a modest earnings outlook and increased its
dividend by less than expected on Thursday, citing continued
pressure on steel prices for its conservative stance after
full-year results highlighted significant progress with its
turnaround plan.
Thyssenkrupp, with 19th-century roots in German steel, has
been transforming itself into a diversified industrial group,
with three quarters of its sales now coming from capital goods
such as elevators, car parts and components for energy plants.
The company earned more money than it spent in the year to
Sept. 30 for the first time in nine years, with free cash flow
of 65 million euros ($69 million), and posted a better than
expected 26 percent rise in adjusted operating profit.
Its shares reversed early losses on Thursday to trade up 2.9
percent at 19.72 euros by 0935 GMT and were the second-biggest
gainer on Germany's blue-chip DAX index, which was up
1.4 percent.
But the group said it was worried about cheap imports,
especially from China, continuing to depress steel prices and
expects operating profit in the current quarter to be lower than
in the same period last year.
Thyssenkrupp forecast EBIT in a wide range of 1.6 billion
euros to 1.9 billion euros for the coming financial year,
against 1.68 billion euros in 2014/15. The forecast reflected
confidence in the capital goods businesses but uncertainty over
steel and other materials, it said, adding that sales should be
flat on a comparable basis.
'STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'
The proposed dividend of 0.15 euros per share, up from the
token 0.11 euros it paid for 2013/14, was at the bottom end of
analysts' forecasts.
"This cannot be a satisfactory dividend over the medium
term. But it is a step in the right direction, which also takes
into account our balance sheet needs," Chief Executive Heinrich
Hiesinger said in a statement.
Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld said the outlook had
"something for everyone" and kept his "buy" rating on the stock.
"Thyssenkrupp continues to execute on a slow-burn
restructuring story and remains one of our top picks," he wrote
in a note.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer,
cut its full-year profit forecast this month, saying that cheap
Chinese exports had hit prices and customers were holding off
making new orders.
Some steelmakers, notably Voestalpine, are keeping
profit margins relatively high by offering more specialised
steel products, but the Austrian company also reported a drop in
quarterly profit because of weakness in China.
Thyssenkrupp has few levers in the short term to combat this
other than cutting costs. It said that it made efficiency
improvements of 1.1 billion euros in 2014/15, beating its target
of 850 million euros, mainly through consolidating purchasing.
The company announced a further 850 million euro efficiency
programme for this fiscal year.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Goodman)