Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
FRANKFURT May 15 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has written down the book value of its Steel Americas business, which it has been trying to sell, to 3.4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) from 3.9 billion, it said in a presentation published on Wednesday.
The company earlier reported an unexpected quarterly loss due to the writedown.
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA