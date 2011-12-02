BERLIN Dec 2 ThyssenKrupp Germany's biggest steelmaker, failed to meet its operating target for the full year due to huge losses in North America and weak markets in Europe and the United States.

It said on Friday adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 42 percent to 1.762 billion euros ($2.37 billion). The company had targeted adjusted EBIT at 2 billion euros.

It said reported EBIT was a loss of 988 million euros, burdened by a 2.9 billion euro impairment due to cost overruns at the Brazilian steel plant, stronger Brazilian real currency as well as weak markets in Europe and the United States.

Its division Steel Americas posted an operating loss of 1.07 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff)