British insurer says Chairman Admiral Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Thyssenkrupp executives left open the possibility on Thursday that the German industrial group could keep the majority in any new entity formed by a merger of its European steel operations with those of a competitor.
"The most important thing for us is that by a consolidation and by the underlying plan we can address the issues of overcapacity," Chief Finance Officer Guido Kerkhoff told analysts on a conference call.
"We have never stated consolidation, non-consolidation or discussed percentages and we don't do that today either."
He added that an initial public offering of the business without a merger would offer no solution to the underlying overcapacity issue. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the well-regarded head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take also responsibility for its European business following an accounting scandal in Italy, a person familiar with the situation said.