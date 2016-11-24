FRANKFURT Nov 24 Thyssenkrupp executives left open the possibility on Thursday that the German industrial group could keep the majority in any new entity formed by a merger of its European steel operations with those of a competitor.

"The most important thing for us is that by a consolidation and by the underlying plan we can address the issues of overcapacity," Chief Finance Officer Guido Kerkhoff told analysts on a conference call.

"We have never stated consolidation, non-consolidation or discussed percentages and we don't do that today either."

He added that an initial public offering of the business without a merger would offer no solution to the underlying overcapacity issue. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)