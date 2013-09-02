BRIEF-Barnes Group Inc to acquire Gammaflux L.P.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Germany's ThyssenKrupp has denied a media report that it planned to scrap the sale of its Steel Americas business, the loss-making unit it has tried for more than a year to offload.
"The sales process is continuing," a spokesman for the steel maker said late on Monday.
German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an excerpt of an article to be published on Tuesday cited sources close to the company as saying ThyssenKrupp was set to stop the sales process for Steel Americas, comprising a steel mill in Brazil and a plant in Alabama, to launch a quick capital increase.
Continuing losses at Steel Americas have put the company, a symbol of Germany's industrial prowess, at risk of breaching loan covenants and increased pressure on management to raise fresh funds.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger recently said he may not wait until a deal has been struck to raise capital.
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s deal on Monday to sell its European operations to France's PSA Group doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global but more profitable in an auto industry increasingly dependent on software and services.
DUBAI, March 6 EFG Hermes expects a deal for its renewable energy platform Vortex to buy a portfolio of solar power assets in Britain for 470 million pounds ($576.8 million) from Sun Edison's Terraforma (TERP.O) to close in May or June, a senior executive said on Monday.