* Schulz to leave supervisory board on Dec. 31
* Schulz hopes move will end talk of Americas moves
* Share up 3 percent
(Adds company confirmation, quote)
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Former ThyssenKrupp
chief executive Ekkehard Schulz plans to step down
from the German steelmaker's supervisory board at the end of the
year, after the group suffered a shock loss in its Americas
business.
"With this step I would like to end the public discussion
about me in connection with the investments in ThyssenKrupp
Steel Americas," Schulz said in a statement issued by the
company on Wednesday.
Schulz, 70, an engineer dubbed "Iron Ekki", who had been
with the company for around four decades before stepping down as
chief executive earlier this year, told the company's management
and supervisory board on Wednesday that he would resign his
supervisory board mandate on Dec. 31.
ThyssenKrupp surprised investors on Dec. 2 by announcing it
had swung to a 1.8 billion euro ($2.4 billion) net loss in the
year ended Sept. 30, due to cost over-runs at its Brazil plant,
and parted company with the head of its Americas unit.
Schulz was quoted in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
newspaper on Wednesday as saying that while he was not aware of
having made any professional mistakes in his investment
decisions for the America's business, he was taking "political
responsibility" by resigning.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Will Waterman)