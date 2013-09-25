DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 25 Swedish activist shareholder Cevian may further increase its 5.2 percent holding in struggling ThyssenKrupp but does not plan to fully take over the German steelmaker, a spokeswoman for the investor said.

ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, whose company recently breached its loan covenants and had to receive a waiver from creditors, said he welcomed Cevian as a new major shareholder.

