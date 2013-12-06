UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
FRANKFURT Dec 6 Activist shareholder Cevian Capital said it had increased its stake in German steel and engineering group Thyssenkrupp to 10.96 percent as part of Thyssen's recent cash call.
ThyssenKrupp this week raised 882 million euros ($1.2 billion) in a sale of new shares, to pursue a turnaround after it failed to sell a loss-making plant and was forced to take back two others.
Prior to the fundraising, Cevian had owned a stake of 6.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. congressional panels in the House and Senate on Thursday approved - with bipartisan support - a handful of bills aimed at helping companies raise capital, a sign that Congress may be able to approach financial regulatory reform on a piecemeal basis without awaiting a blockbuster bill.