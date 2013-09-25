BRIEF-Airway Therapeutics secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new, existing investors
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Sweden-based activist investor Cevian said it backed the strategic course of ThyssenKrupp's management and was convinced of the German steelmaker's long-term potential.
Following news that Cevian now holds 5.2 percent of ThyssenKrupp, the investment fund said in a statement on Wednesday it believed the current valuation of ThyssenKrupp did not reflect the company's fundamental value. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Seoul metal holdings co ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in chicago rivet & machine co as of feb 23 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mtSa4C Further company coverage: