FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Sweden-based activist investor Cevian said it backed the strategic course of ThyssenKrupp's management and was convinced of the German steelmaker's long-term potential.

Following news that Cevian now holds 5.2 percent of ThyssenKrupp, the investment fund said in a statement on Wednesday it believed the current valuation of ThyssenKrupp did not reflect the company's fundamental value. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)