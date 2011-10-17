FRANKFURT Oct 17 ThyssenKrupp has not yet made a decision on whether to spin off or float its stainless steel division, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

"All options remain open," Heinrich Hiesinger said at an event in Frankfurt.

The possible floation, spin-off or sale of the stainless steel is part of a 10 billion euro ($13.9 billion) divestment plan by ThyssenKrupp announced earlier this year to lower its debt pile.

($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; writing by Victoria Bryan)