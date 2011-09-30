FRANKFURT, Sept 30 ThyssenKrupp AG , Germany's largest steelmaker, is making its stainless steel business an independent unit as it moves forwards with debt-cutting plans to sell or spin-off non-core activities.

It remains to be seen whether ThyssenKrupp will decide on a flotation, spin-off, or sale as the next stage for the business.

"All options are still open," it said on Friday.

The market for initial public offerings in Europe remains all but closed, as the debt crisis rages and markets remain jittery.

Spain on Thursday abruptly shelved plans to boost public coffers by selling part of the lucrative state lottery, while Siemens has already postponed the IPO of its Osram lighting unit.

The ThyssenKrupp unit, which will be called Inoxum, posted sales of around 5.9 billion euros ($8 billion) in the 2009/10 fiscal year,

It comprises plants in Germany, Italy, Mexico, China and the United States employing around 11,300 people.

Thyssen's move in stainless steel follows a similar decision by steel market leader ArcelorMittal , which spun off its own unit Aperam earlier this year.

ThyssenKrupp has previously said it would retain "a considerable minority" in the unit in the event of a market listing. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)