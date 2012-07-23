FRANKFURT, July 23 If Germany's ThyssenKrupp fails to find a buyer for its steel assets in the Americas, it would consider the politically unpalatable option of throwing in its European steel operations, too, banking sources said.

Selling off steel would leave the group focused on its technologies divisions, which make, among other things, industrial plants, elevators and submarines, businesses it hopes would be less exposed to economic swings.

ThyssenKrupp said in May that it was considering selling or finding a partner for Steel Americas to raise cash and cut debts racked up trying to gain a beachhead in North America, but interest has been lukewarm.

"Plan B is to seek a solution for the whole steel business," one banker close to the company said, pointing to difficulties of finding a buyer, or even a partner, for the Americas business, in an industry struggling with cheap products from Asia and overcapacity.

"Management is already considering alternatives in case Steel Americas does not work out," the banker said.

"They simply have to do that. The initial response from possible buyers is muted, and management cannot allow itself to be in a negotiating position in which a remaining buyer can blackmail them into a deal," the banker said.

The company's steel operations are grappling with rising costs, shrinking margins and weak demand in North America and Europe, and its Americas strategy - producing slabs cheaply in Brazil and selling in the United States - fell foul of a strong Brazilian real, the debt crisis in Europe and a sluggish U.S. economy.

Two other bankers familiar with the steelmaker's strategy said a sale of Europe Steel would be possible next year, in the event of economic recovery, and added Thyssen could seek a German buyer in an effort to sidestep the political difficulties in selling a business that employs nearly 29,000 jobs.

The company denied a sale of steel Europe was on the cards when contacted by Reuters on Monday, but the bankers said it was being considered at high level.

"(Chief Executive Heinrich) Hiesinger and (finance director Guido) Kerkhoff are pushing for a sale of European steel. This is likely to come next year," one of the two bankers said.

The other one said: "The sale of Steel Americas is just the first step. The second will be the sale of European steel business."

Another banker, who has worked with ThyssenKrupp in the past, said ThyssenKrupp would likely reap a higher price if the European and American steel operations were sold in one package.

"The disposal process for Steel Americas has been bumpy and will remain very difficult," he said. "Steel Europe's sale, if at all, would be just as tough."

ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE

Hiesinger, ThyssenKrupp's first chief executive without a steel background, has led efforts to trim down the sprawling conglomerate. He said in May the company would sell non-core assets generating sales of 10 billion euros ($12 billion), with stainless steel the biggest of them, by September this year.

Analyst Rochus Brauneiser of Kepler Markets said selling Steel Americas would cut debts to a more acceptable level, but only a complete exit from steel could create the room for manoeuvre to grow its capital goods businesses.

"We regard the decision to review the Steel Americas business as a first step to withdraw from steel as a whole," Brauneiser said.

Steel Europe last year posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 1.13 billion euros on sales of 12.81 billion - roughly a quarter of the total sales for the group, excluding stainless steel.

The banking sources said the company was already considering the political fallout of selling Germany's biggest steel producer.

"It's too political; that's the heart of Thyssen - steel in Europe - that's the origin of the company," said analyst Dirk Schlamp of DZ Bank. He puts the value of the unit now at 3.5 billion euros, with a best-case scenario of 6.5 billion euros.

One union representative, who did not want to be identified, said the company told labour that Steel Europe would not be sold off, adding the unions would "fight against it, if needed".

GERMAN SOLUTION

To make the sale acceptable to workers and politicians, Thyssen could look for potential buyers within Germany or an owner that shares its cultural roots, the banking sources said.

They said Salzgitter, Germany's second biggest steelmaker and partly owned by the federal state of Lower Saxony, could play a role.

"The fact that Salzgitter is partly state-owned would help in creating a 'German solution', and something like this might be necessary as there would be a big political outcry when ThyssenKrupp exits steel," the second banker said.

The third banker said Gerhard Cromme, the board chairman tipped to be the next head of the shareholder Krupp Foundation, had already started "looking for a German solution for Duisburg", the Ruhr valley hub of sprawling iron and steel-making facilities that once equipped armies and navies.

"Such a plan could see the ThyssenKrupp steel plants being sold to Salzgitter or Voestalpine," the third banker added. Austria's Voestalpine has also been reducing the size of its steel business as a percentage of sales.

One major concern for Thyssen and its bankers, however, is likely to be the lack of appetite for such assets in a depressed European steel market.

Any strategic buyer could reap synergies mainly from capacity cuts, but that would meet stiff resistance from labour.

Potential buyers for ThyssenKrupp's American steel mills include Korea's Posco, Brazil's Vale and leading global steel maker ArcelorMittal, but they would pay nothing like the nearly 11 billion euros ThyssenKrupp invested in the mills. "If the sale goes well, Thyssen can get 4 billion euros," the first banking source said.

Analysts said a sale or even a partial IPO of Steel Europe would be possible in the medium to longer term, if the economy improved. ThyssenKrupp wanted to float about 30 percent of its steel business in 2000, but scrapped it at the onset of recession.

"But if the economy does not improve in the mid-term, there could be pressure for steelmakers to cut capacity. This could push them to consolidate further, and maybe a merger of Voestalpine, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter would be doable," Schlamp of DZ Bank said.

A spokesman for Salzgitter declined to comment, while Voestalpine said the company was not buying any steel mills. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Additional Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Will Waterman)