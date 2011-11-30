LONDON Nov 30 ThyssenKrupp's steel production was down by about a fifth compared with the beginning of this year due to weaker demand but Germany's biggest steelmaker has no plans to idle any blast furnace, a spokesman for the company said.

"We are not idling any blast furnace," a company spokesman said when asked whether lower steel prices and weaker demand would force the company to follow steps undertaken by ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker has permanently idled two blast furnaces at its plant in Liege, Belgium, and has temporarily idled a number of blast and electric arc furnaces throughout Europe, in order to adapt production to lower demand.

"We are working at about 80 percent of our production capacity now, compared with 100 percent in January this year," the ThyssenKrupp spokesman added.

ThyssenKrupp is Europe's fourth largest steel producer in Europe in terms of capacity as it can produce up to 14.7 million tonnes of steel every year.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)