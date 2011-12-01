* Sale of Italian plant may facilitate EU stainless merger
* Private equity, industrial investors interested in VDM
* ThyssenKrupp board to discuss options at meetign tomorrow
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 1 A U.S. private equity firm
has bid for the Italian stainless steel assets of German
steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, a move that may propel a
structural change in the European stainless steel industry,
industry sources told Reuters.
A source at Germany's biggest steelmaker said the group is
likely to review the bid at a board meeting on Friday for its
Italian Acciai Speciali Terni plant, which an analyst said could
be worth as much as $1 billion.
A spokesman from ThyssenKrupp AG declined to comment.
"I know for a fact there is a private equity firm interested
in Terni," said a source with direct knowledge of the situation,
who declined to be named. "There is a bid on the table."
The European stainless steel industry has been hit by
overcapacity and increasing competition from Asia in the last
few years and this has pushed two of the largest players,
ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal, to spin-off their stainless
steel units.
ThyssenKrupp has said it was considering a sale or an IPO
for the unit, which comprises plants in Germany, Italy, Mexico,
China and the United States employing around 11,300
people.
Sources at ThyssenKrupp said the company would prefer to
sell the stainless unit as a whole but analysts said it will not
be easy to find parties interested in buying the whole division
and it may make more sense for the company to sell its assets
separately.
MERGER OPTIONS
The sale of ThyssenKrupp Italian stainless steel plant, may
also facilitate a merger between ThyssenKupp's German stainless
steel assets, known as Nirosta, with ArcelorMittal's spun-off
unit, Aperam, or Finland's Outokumpu.
"If the company is split up than it would be easier for
ThyssenKrupp Nirosta to merge with Aperam or Outokumpu ,"
another industry source said.
"Brussels, these days, may look at regulations in a more
flexible way for the suffering stainless steel industry," he
added referring to potential anti-competition rules that may
prevent mergers between the major players.
Selling the Italian plant of Terni, one of the biggest and
more advanced stainless steel producing plants in Europe may
help ThyssenKrupp cut its debt and would give it some financial
respite, at least temporarily.
Private equity firms and industrial investors have shown
interest in other ThyssenKrupp stainless assets including VDM,
one of the world's leading makers of high-performance materials,
including nickel allows, special steels and titanium products,
sources close to the company said.
"VDM is easy to sell as it is an interesting company with
future potential, fully integrated and there is no need for
reorganisation," said Markus Moll the managing director of steel
consultancy SMR.
ThyssenKrupp invited private equity buyers to a roadshow
about a sale of its stainless business, two sources familiar
with the matter said earlier this month.
Europe's stainless steel industry will see major curtailment
of production between this year and next as private equity and
other new investors get involved, Moll said.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; additional reporting by Marilyn
Gerlach and Philipp Halstrick in FRANKFURT; editing by William
Hardy)