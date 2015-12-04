* New programme follows cost-cutting focus of recent years
VIENNA, Dec 4 German industrial group
Thyssenkrupp launched a five-year programme on Friday
to improve the performance of its steel business amid worsening
markets.
It said the so-called "one steel" programme aimed to focus
the business more sharply on customers, raise production
efficiency, innovate faster and improve the supply chain.
"Following a strong focus on cost reduction measures in
recent years and successful financial stabilization, the steel
business now aims to maintain and continuously improve its
performance," Thyssenkrupp said in a statement.
Thyssenkrupp more than doubled operating profit at its
European steel business in the year ended September thanks to
deep cost cuts, but cheap steel imports from China - where the
market is oversupplied - continue to depress prices.
"The situation on the steel markets has not stabilised as
hoped but has worsened considerably in recent months," it said.
Thyssenkrupp said the programme would start at Steel Europe
and may eventually be extended to its loss-making Brazilian
steel operations.
