FRANKFURT Aug 10 ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said the company was in talks with potential investors in Steel Americas and they should come up now with binding offers for the loss-making unit.

"Now it's time they come back to us with a binding offer," Hiesinger told analysts in a conference call on Friday after ThyssenKrupp released its third-quarter results. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)