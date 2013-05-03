BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
DUESSELDORF, Germany May 3 German steel group ThyssenKrupp aims to reach a deal on the sale of its loss-making Steel Americas business in the near future, a company spokesman said on Friday.
The group is currently in "intensive negotiations", he said. Talks include Brazilian mining group Vale - which owns a stake in the Brazilian steel plant that ThyssenKrupp seeks to divest - as well as with Brazil's state-run development bank BNDES and Brazilian government agencies, he added.
Earlier this month, a source familiar with the subject told Reuters that Brazilian steelmaker CSN, has resubmitted a bid and that Vale and BNDES have been involved in the negotiations.
Sources have said in the past that CSN has offered $3.8 billion for ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas, which comprises a slab processing plant in the U.S. state of Alabama and a 73-percent stake in Brazilian slab-making mill CSA.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.