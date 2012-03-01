FRANKFURT, March 1 ThyssenKrupp
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger plans to abandon the group's
two-pillar structure of steel and technology to boost profits,
German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Under the plan, the German industrial conglomerate would
create regional divisions -- initially for the United States,
Japan, India and Turkey -- that control ThyssenKrupp's
businesses on their turf, the paper said.
Hiesinger wants the management board to approve the planned
revamp, which would cost more than 500 million euros ($668.9
million), in coming weeks, the paper said.
A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said most of what Handelsblatt
reported lacked any basis, adding it was also incorrect that the
business areas as well as operating units would lose their
independence.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh, Maria Sheahan and Tom Kaeckenhoff;
Editing by David Holmes)