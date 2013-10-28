FRANKFURT Oct 28 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp said on Monday it picked Deutsche Telekom's Chief Executive Rene Obermann to be a member of its supervisory board.

Obermann, who will step down as Deutsche Telekom CEO at the end of the year, will replace ThyssenKrupp board member Beatrice Weder di Mauro, who will resign as of Oct. 31. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)