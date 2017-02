FRANKFURT, Sept 28 ThyssenKrupp said it has agreed to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel (WISCO).

It said on Friday the two parties had agreed not to disclose the sale price.

ThyssenKrupp Tailored Blanks, the market leader in laser-welded blanks for the automotive industry with a market share of about 40 percent, has annual sales of 700 million euros ($900.31 million) and 950 employees worldwide.

($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)