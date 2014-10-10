FRANKFURT Oct 10 ThyssenKrupp said Torsten Gessner stepped down as chief executive of its North America business on Friday and would be replaced by Patrick Bass of its Elevator unit.

Bass, currently in charge of research and development at ThyssenKrupp Elevator in Germany, will take over as CEO North America on Jan. 1, 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)