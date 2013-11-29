BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics appoints Vivian Liu chief operating officer
* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - Vivian Liu appointed as chief operating officer and elected Russell Medford to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 29 Arcelormittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp agreed to buy ThyssenKrupp's steel plant in the United States for $1.55 billion, ArcelorMittal said late on Friday.
The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity and debt at the joint venture level and will yield $60 million of annual savings, it said.
The deal includes a six-year agreement to purchase 2 million tonnes of steel slab per year from ThyssenKrupp's CSA steel mill in Brazil.
* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - Vivian Liu appointed as chief operating officer and elected Russell Medford to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Target Corp reported a steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, highlighting the retailer's struggles in the holiday season.
* HCI Group announces proposed $115 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037