By Arno Schuetze and Tom Käckenhoff
FRANKFURT, March 12 German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp has attracted interest from buyout groups
and peer Aperam for its high-performance
alloy unit VDM as it tries to shed unwanted assets from a
complex deal, sources said.
Aperam and buyout groups Gores Group and Lindsay Goldberg
are expected to hand in bids for VDM by early next week, two
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, although there
is no structured sales process and a months-long market test may
continue.
ThyssenKrupp bought back VDM and stainless steel unit AST
from Outokumpu last year after selling them to the
Finnish steelmaker as part of a bigger deal. VDM and AST
together have a book value of over 900 million euros ($950
million).
The two units are making operating losses while they are
being restructured but ThyssenKrupp estimates VDM can in the
medium term regain its historical core earnings level of 80-100
million euros annually.
VDM's core earnings dropped to 40 million last year, several
sources familiar with the company said. ThyssenKrupp only
reports profit before interest and taxes for the units.
ThyssenKrupp and Lindsay Goldberg declined to comment, as
did Deutsche Bank, which is managing the sale. The
Gores Group and Aperam did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Private equity group Gores is working with former steel
executive Benedikt Niemeyer, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
Investor Lindsay Goldberg, founded by former Thyssen
executive Dieter Vogel, remains in the running, one of the
people said.
The sources stressed that while no structured divestment
process was under way and no hard deadline had been set, Thyssen
had asked for clear feedback. "Thyssen is not under any
obligation to do anything," one source said.
Aperam may be best placed to draw synergies from merging VDM
with its own operations and keep ties with Thyssen.
"Weakly capitalised Thyssen wants to avoid writedowns on the
book value. Aperam could agree to pay a high headline price but
then negotiate favourable supply contracts," one of the sources
said.
ThyssenKrupp and Outokumpu, like other steelmakers in
Europe, have faced weak demand as construction and metal
engineering customers have held back purchases while oversupply
and cheap imports have depressed prices.
VDM has about 2,000 employees and offers metal products such
as nickel alloys, titanium alloys or special stainless steels
used in highly corrosive environments such as in chemicals
processing and the oil and gas sector.
