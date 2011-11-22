* Carlyle fails to raise debt for TI purchase -sources
* Sale of TI at standstill until debt mkts recover -sources
* Euro zone fears continue to weigh on European deals
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Nov 22 The sale of autoparts
supplier TI Automotive is unravelling after the private equity
group Carlyle failed to secure enough debt financing to
buy the group, people familiar with the process said.
Buyout group Carlyle was in talks to buy the British-based
business but was forced to back away last week after it was
unable to raise enough debt to support a deal for the business
that has $2.5 billion in sales, two people said.
TI Automotive, which makes fuel tanks as well as braking and
powertrain components for cars and trucks, has been exploring a
sale of the company since early this year but the process was
slowed down by the volatility in the financing markets in recent
months, people previously said.
The company could go back to rival private equity bidders
Bain Capital and Pamplona Capital Management, but both firms are
also likely to struggle to raise financing until credit markets
improve, the people added, putting the sale process at a
standstill.
TI has estimated annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around $250 million
and was expected to fetch about $1.25 billion.
The sale of TI stands as yet another example of auction
processes for large companies running into trouble as fears and
uncertainty about sovereign debt in the euro zone curtail bank
and investor appetite to lend for deals.
Debt markets seized up over the summer, leading to the
pulling and postponing of processes including French retail
group PPR's sale of its catalogue business Redcats, and
industrial company Schneider Electric SA sale of its U.S.
subsidiary Custom Sensors & Technologies.
TI Automotive is controlled by a diverse group of
shareholders, led by hedge funds, who took over the business
following a debt-for-equity swap.
The group, led by Chairman and CEO Bill Kozyra hired
Deutsche Bank and Lazard to explore strategic alternatives for
the company, including a sale or initial public offering.
Founded in 1919 as Tube Investments in Britain, it was
renamed TI Automotive when Britain's Smiths Group divested its
newly acquired automotive business in 2000. TI has about 16,500
employees and has presence in 28 countries.
Carlyle and TI Automotive were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Greg
Roumeliotis and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)