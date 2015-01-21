MILAN Jan 21 Shares in Italy's Telecom Italia Media rose strongly on Wednesday after parent company Telecom Italia didn't rule out delisting its media unit as part of its new business plan.

In response to a press report on the media unit, Telecom Italia said on Tuesday no decision had been taken yet.

At 0812 GMT shares in Telecom Italia Media were up 11 percent to 1.11 euros overperforming the Italian media index , which was up 3.8 percent.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)