BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to investigate company for possible violation of securities regulations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rxrA38
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: