BRIEF-Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical sets coupon rate at 4.89 pct for 2017 1st tranche bonds via public offering
* Says it set coupon rate at 4.89 percent for 2017 1st tranche bonds via public offering
July 28 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co ltd
* Says cancels asset restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on July 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qa6FCT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it set coupon rate at 4.89 percent for 2017 1st tranche bonds via public offering
* Says it plans to issue up to 30.5 million shares at 11.49 yuan per share for Shenzhen IPO
* Announce purchase of entire share capital of winch pharma consumer healthcare ltd for an initial cash consideration of £70k Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: