HONG KONG, June 4 Tens of thousands attended a
candlelight vigil in Hong Kong on Thursday to mark China's 1989
crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing, an
anniversary given added poignancy by protests that gripped the
Chinese-run city last year.
The political temperature is rising again in Hong Kong ahead
of a June 17 vote on a Beijing-vetted electoral package that
democrats say makes a mockery of pledges to eventually grant the
city universal suffrage.
China sent in tanks to break up the student-led protests in
and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. China has
never released a death toll but estimates from human rights
groups and witnesses range from several hundred to several
thousand.
Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule under a deal to
preserve wide-ranging freedoms, is the only place on Chinese
soil where commemorations of June 4 are tolerated. Even
discussion of the 1989 protests, termed "counter-revolutionary"
by Beijing, is taboo on the mainland.
In Beijing, security was tight at Tiananmen Square, with
lines at bag checks hundreds of people long. A Reuters reporter
saw a middle-aged woman holding a plastic rose hauled away from
a checkpoint by authorities.
"Why won't you let me go? Because you are thugs," the woman
yelled, before being dragged away by her arms and legs by three
police officers.
The square itself was peaceful, with hundreds of tourists
stopping to take photos in a slight drizzle.
At the Hong Kong vigil in the city's harbour-side Victoria
Park, tens of thousands gathered to remember the 1989 protests.
A statue of a goddess of democracy, which featured in the
Tiananmen protests in 1989, stood in the midst of Victoria Park.
The figure was plastered with stickers of umbrellas - the
symbol of defiance from the Hong Kong protests, when activists
used umbrellas to shield themselves from police pepper spray and
tear gas.
"The umbrella movement and June 4 commemoration share the
same roots. Both China and Hong Kong need elections and
democracy," said a protester, who only gave his name as Wong.
But unlike the 1989 crackdown, police disbanded the Hong
Kong Occupy Central protest after 79 days without serious
violence.
The Tiananmen protests have been marked each year in Hong
Kong, a former British colony which returned to Chinese rule in
1997, and organisers said the vigil drew 135,000 people, less
than last year's 25th anniversary that drew 180,000 people.
China has declined to make concessions on its blueprint for
Hong Kong's leadership election, under which a 1,200-member
committee, packed with Beijing loyalists, will vet two or three
candidates who will compete for votes to become the city leader.
The electoral blueprint requires a two-thirds majority in
the 70-seat legislature to pass, but the city's 27 pro-democracy
lawmakers have vowed to block the package.
Speaking just before the vigil, 18-year-old student leader
Joshua Wong called for a fresh wave of protests on the day
lawmakers vote for the electoral package.
"The best way to inherit the June 4 spirit is to fight
locally. Let's surround the legislature on June 17," Wong said.
