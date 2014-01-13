BRIEF-Regency Centers CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln
* CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation $5.1 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mprHBo Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Chengdu Tianbao Heavy Industry Co Ltd
* Says IPO 81 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zyc95v
* Moody's says Gulf Cooperation Council Islamic banks more profitable than conventional peers for second year running in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
* Lazard ltd - ceo kenneth jacobs' fy 2016 total compensation $11.64 million versus $11.68 million in fy 2015 - sec filing